Barbara Scott

July 28, 1960 — Sept. 13, 2021

Barbara Ann (Nickens) Scott, was born on July 28, 1960, to Robert and Patsy Nickens in Dowagiac. She passed away Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at her home in Decatur.

Barbara enjoyed traveling, collecting lighthouses, and visiting them. She also enjoyed cookouts and being with family and friends.

A celebration of Barbara’s life will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Glenwood Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 51089 Glenwood Road, Dowagiac. The family will receive guests from noon until time of service at church. Burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Dowagiac.

Barbara married Robert Scott on Oct. 26, 1995, in Dowagiac. Barbara had five children and five step-children. Her children, Fred Nickens, of Dowagiac, Patsy Nickens, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Ronnie Nickens, of Dowagiac, Roberta Nickens, of Blacksborg, South Carolina, and Ashley Nickens, of Dowagiac; her step-children, Sharette Scott, of Dowagiac, Roberta Scott, of Dowagiac, Karla Scott, of Niles, Robert Scott, Jr., of Dowagiac, and Kadesha Scott, of South Bend, Indiana. Barbara is also survived by her five siblings, Ronald (Cathy) Nickens, of South Bend, Indiana, Donald (Angela) Nickens, of Kalamazoo, Michigan, Veronica (Gonzalez) Shivers, of Dowagiac, Tracy Nickens, of Lansing, Michigan, Leeclay (Bertha) Nickens, of South Bend, Indiana, and Shirley Nickens, of Dowagiac; 19 grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Teresa Gaskill, Cassandra Nickens, and Robin Kay Donely; her brothers, Robert Nickens and August Nickens; her nephew, Darius Nickens; her step-daughter, Roberta Scott; and her granddaughter, A’vyiah Nickens.