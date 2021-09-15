Local talent development leader honored by Michigan Works! Association

LANSING — Kelly Wilson, a vocational training specialist at Berrien, Cass, Van Buren Michigan Works!, was awarded a “Shining Star” Award by the Michigan Works! Association for her efforts to meet employment needs in Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties.

Wilson recently received the award during the association’s annual conference.

Those who work with Wilson said she is “a tremendous asset” to the workforce development system both locally and across county lines.

“Kelly has been a fixture at Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren over the past decade,” said Ryan Hundt, chief executive officer of the Michigan Works! Association. “Her experience in workforce development has dramatically benefited job seekers, businesses, and communities across Southwest Michigan and beyond.”

Wilson has a reputation for going above and beyond to assist her clients, treating each one with care and respect.

“While it has been a very trying year due to barriers in the labor market and restrictions from the pandemic, Kelly’s attitude and desire to be better each day help drive our team and organization forward,” said Rick VanIttersum, vocational training manager and apprenticeship success coordinator at Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren. “She pushes herself beyond her comfort zone by mastering new virtual case management tools, presenting on-air to promote Michigan Works! programs, and going above and beyond to assist trainees and apprentices in meeting their career goals.”

Wilson said she is honored to receive the award.

“I am truly honored to receive the Shining Star Award from the Michigan Works! Association this year,” she said. “Receiving this award is the highlight of my career in workforce development. I would also like to extend a congratulations to my peers across the state who are making a difference in the lives of so many.”