Margaret Ann Sinton, of Cassopolis

Nov. 25, 1928 — Sept. 7, 2021

Margaret Ann Sinton, 92, of Cassopolis, formerly of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away Sept. 7, 2021. She was born Nov. 25, 1928, in Elkhart, the daughter of Claude and Anna (Tavernier) Vescelus.

“Maggie” as her friends and family knew her, lived in the Michiana area all her life. She grew up in Elkhart and graduated from Elkhart High School in 1947. Through the years she worked at various clerical and retail positions. Maggie spent the last few years of her employment working in daycare centers. She loved caring for and teaching the children.

Surviving are her children, Sue Monaghan, of Cassopolis, Rick (Kris) Mowery, of Daytona Beach, Florida, and Mark (Sharon) Mowery, of Greenwood, Indiana. Maggie loved her nine grandchildren, Shannon Floran, Shannon Mowery, Gina Johnson, Scott Mowery, Corey Mowery, Anna Matulewicz, Jenni Bloss, Colin Mowery, Kaitlin Mowery and her 15 great-grandchildren. Family who preceded her in death are her parents and her siblings, Paul, Kenneth and John Vescelus.

Family and friends will gather at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 W. Main St., Edwardsburg, Michigan on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a prayer at 11 a.m. prior to leaving for the Rice Cemetery, Elkhart, Indiana where she will be laid to rest next to her parents. The graveside service will begin at approximately 11:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family wishes memorials be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011 or at alz.org.

Arrangements are by the Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.