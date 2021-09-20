expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2021

Isaac James Finley, of Ludington

By Submitted

Published 4:14 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

March 28, 1985 — Sept. 12, 2021

Isaac James Finley, 36, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021.

His life began March 28, 1985, in Ludington, Michigan born to James and Shirley Finley.

Isaac cherished his family and friends. He had a heart of gold and loved helping people. He was in his element in the outdoors. He loved going to the beach, Ludington State Park, and Manistee National Forest.

Isaac will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his son, Isaac Gregory James; his mother and step father, Shirley Freyer Bennett and Don Kelley, of Cassopolis; his father, James Finley, of Ludington; sister, Carrie Finley, of Ludington; brothers, Heinz Zielke, of Watervliet, Abraham Finley, of Mississippi; close and honorary sister, Annie (Matt) Weinberg, of Niles; close cousins, Jeromy Magnuson, of Ludington, and Paula Cooper, of Fountain; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his niece, Hailey Zielke.

Family and friends will gather Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m. in Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Isaac be made to Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis, Michigan 49031, to assist with expenses.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

More News

Parents protest masks at Niles Community Schools Board of Education meeting

CFCN hosting flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Under the Harvest Moon Festival to offer children’s activities

Western’s Lester test positive for COVID-19

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

Parents protest masks at Niles Community Schools Board of Education meeting

Berrien County

CFCN hosting flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Festival to offer children’s activities

News

Niles man, 13-year-old passenger killed in Sodus Township crash

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Old Rugged Cross Church hosts church, museum dedication

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks hosting annual Guys and Dolls Golf Outing

News

New general surgeon seeing patients in Niles

Edwardsburg

Michigan Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall stops in Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts fall festival

News

Niles man sentenced to probation for drunk driving

News

PHOTO STORY: Uptown Fright Fest a success

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles student crowned Miss Apple Festival 2021

News

Three injured in Howard Township crash

Dowagiac

Medical event causes car to crash into Dowagiac Burger King

Cass County

Cassopolis man sent to prison on drug charges

Dowagiac

SMC recognized for turning students into citizens

Dowagiac

ETS program awarded grant from Department of Education

Cass County

Dowagiac man who broke elementary school windows sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Changes to retirement benefits cause for concern among Cass County employees

News

Niles first ward residents ask for an end to gun violence in their community

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center raising funds to convert porch into sunroom

Cass County

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

Business

Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department