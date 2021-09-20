expand
Ad Spot

September 21, 2021

New general surgeon seeing patients in Niles

By Submitted

Published 4:30 pm Monday, September 20, 2021

NILES – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed general surgeon Benjamin Sopczynski, MD, to the medical staff.

Sopczynski is seeing patients alongside Brian Bates, MD; Seth Miller, MD; and Michael Schuhknecht, DO, at Lakeland General Surgery in Niles, located at 42 N St Joseph Ave., Suite 100.

Sopczynski earned his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and completed a general surgery residency at Beaumont Health. He is specially trained to perform surgeries using the da Vinci XI Surgical System and completed a fellowship in minimally invasive/robotic surgery at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, California. Sopczynski has authored several medical publications and presentations and is a member of the American College of Surgeons.

“I am excited to be joining the team at Lakeland General Surgery and look forward to working alongside a talented and compassionate team of surgeons,” Sopczynski said. “I was born and raised in Michigan and have lived here most of my life. I am happy to have relocated to southwest Michigan and feel it is a great place to practice medicine and raise a family.”

Spectrum Health Lakeland offers patients access to a highly trained team of general surgeons and advanced practitioners who use the latest treatments and technologies to complete hundreds of surgeries each year.

For more information, visit lakelandgeneralsurgery.com or call (269) 684-6696.

More News

Parents protest masks at Niles Community Schools Board of Education meeting

CFCN hosting flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Under the Harvest Moon Festival to offer children’s activities

Western’s Lester test positive for COVID-19

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Education

Parents protest masks at Niles Community Schools Board of Education meeting

Berrien County

CFCN hosting flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Festival to offer children’s activities

News

Niles man, 13-year-old passenger killed in Sodus Township crash

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Old Rugged Cross Church hosts church, museum dedication

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks hosting annual Guys and Dolls Golf Outing

News

New general surgeon seeing patients in Niles

Edwardsburg

Michigan Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall stops in Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts fall festival

News

Niles man sentenced to probation for drunk driving

News

PHOTO STORY: Uptown Fright Fest a success

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles student crowned Miss Apple Festival 2021

News

Three injured in Howard Township crash

Dowagiac

Medical event causes car to crash into Dowagiac Burger King

Cass County

Cassopolis man sent to prison on drug charges

Dowagiac

SMC recognized for turning students into citizens

Dowagiac

ETS program awarded grant from Department of Education

Cass County

Dowagiac man who broke elementary school windows sentenced to probation

Dowagiac

Changes to retirement benefits cause for concern among Cass County employees

News

Niles first ward residents ask for an end to gun violence in their community

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Senior Center raising funds to convert porch into sunroom

Cass County

Man arrested on drug charges in Mason Township

Cass County

Cass County Commissioners approve grant for Dowagiac River restoration

Business

Lyons Industries donates 12 thermal imaging cameras to Indian Lake Volunteer Fire Department