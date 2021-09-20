New general surgeon seeing patients in Niles

NILES – Spectrum Health Lakeland recently welcomed general surgeon Benjamin Sopczynski, MD, to the medical staff.

Sopczynski is seeing patients alongside Brian Bates, MD; Seth Miller, MD; and Michael Schuhknecht, DO, at Lakeland General Surgery in Niles, located at 42 N St Joseph Ave., Suite 100.

Sopczynski earned his medical degree from Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and completed a general surgery residency at Beaumont Health. He is specially trained to perform surgeries using the da Vinci XI Surgical System and completed a fellowship in minimally invasive/robotic surgery at Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Oakland, California. Sopczynski has authored several medical publications and presentations and is a member of the American College of Surgeons.

“I am excited to be joining the team at Lakeland General Surgery and look forward to working alongside a talented and compassionate team of surgeons,” Sopczynski said. “I was born and raised in Michigan and have lived here most of my life. I am happy to have relocated to southwest Michigan and feel it is a great place to practice medicine and raise a family.”

Spectrum Health Lakeland offers patients access to a highly trained team of general surgeons and advanced practitioners who use the latest treatments and technologies to complete hundreds of surgeries each year.

For more information, visit lakelandgeneralsurgery.com or call (269) 684-6696.