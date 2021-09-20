PHOTO STORY: Uptown Fright Fest a success

NILES — Halloween came to Niles early this weekend.

Local organization Uptown Notion hosted its inaugural Uptown Fright Fest Sunday afternoon. The event was hosted at The Rage patio and United Federal Credit Union parking lot, located at the corner of Front and Sycamore streets in Niles. The event featured pumpkin and masquerade mask decorating, carnival games and prizes, and a spooky alleyway walkthrough.

The event saw many families visit to take part in the frightful festivities. According to organizer Chance Smith, the event saw more than 500 come through during the four-hour event.

Following the event, organizers with Uptown Notion took to social media to call the event a success.

“We want to thank everyone for coming out. We loved seeing all the families come out to experience the first of many events from Uptown Notion,” representatives wrote in a Facebook post. “Thank you for supporting us and downtown Niles events. Our goal is to bring family-friendly affordable events to Niles.”