Niles man, 13-year-old passenger killed in Sodus Township crash

SODUS TOWNSHIP — A Niles man and his 13-year-old passenger were killed in a Monday evening crash, according to Michigan State Police.

According to police, the crash occurred on Sodus Parkway around 6 p.m. when the driver of a Toyota Corolla, headed west, lost control of his vehicle due to wet conditions. The driver then crossed into the eastbound lanes. The Corolla was struck by an eastbound Subaru Outback.

The driver of the Corolla, a 42-year-old Niles man, and his 13-year-old passenger, of St. Joseph, were pronounced dead at the scene. An 8-year-old who was in the backseat was transported to the hospital for treatment of injuries.

All occupants of the eastbound vehicle were also transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.