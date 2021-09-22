expand
September 23, 2021

Becky Heroy, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 5:05 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Sept. 20, 1958 — Sept. 15, 2021

Becky Sue (Howard) Heroy, 62, of Cassopolis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.

Her life began Sept. 20, 1958, in Elkhart, Indiana, born to Ronald and Sue Howard. She married Leonard William Heroy March 30, 1997, in Penn Friends Church, Cassopolis, Michigan.

Becky enjoyed going fishing even if she didn’t catch any fish. She loved playing her online Bingo and couldn’t miss her soap operas. She acted tough but would help others when they were in need. Becky was a tax preparer and was proud to help others with their taxes. She cherished her grandchildren and was proud of each of them. She became attached to multiple pets over the years but most recently her baby was her rescue dog Cezar.

Becky will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband of 24 years, Leonard W. Heroy, of Cassopolis; daughter, Wendy Housouer, of Cassopolis; one grandson, Travis William Heroy, of Cassopolis; granddaughters, Mercedes Hill, of LaPorte, Indiana, Rhiannon Hill of Michigan City, Indiana, Lavendar Hill, of Kouts, Indiana, Lupita Tecuanhuey of Cassopolis; three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sherri Kulp, of Elkhart, Indiana, Carol (Glenn) Briscoe, of Monroe, Oregon, Christine (Barry) Harmon, of Hollister, Missouri; one brother, Ronald Scott Howard, of Elkhart, Indiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Amanda Sue Gonce.

Family and friends will gather for a Celebration of Life at a later date and time to be announced.

The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Becky be made to Cass County Cancer Service, 25995 US-12, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com

