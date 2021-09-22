expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2021

Kenneth Muirhead, of Dowagiac

By Submitted

Published 5:17 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

Nov. 15, 1942 — Sept. 19, 2021

Kenneth Ray “Ken” Muirhead, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services. A celebration of life gathering with hosted on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Dowagiac Moose Lodge 933, 54867 N M-51. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or the Dowagiac Moose Lodge 933. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Ken was born Nov., 15, 1942, in Benton Harbor, to Jessie and Rosie (Matheny) Muirhead. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1961. After high school, Ken proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On Oct. 26, 1984, he married the love of his life, Betty Brosnan. Ken was a hard-working man, he worked for Clark Equipment for 18 years where he was elected Union Stuart. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Notre Dame and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Ken was a longtime member of the Dowagiac Moose Lodge where he made many friendships. Most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Betty, Muirhead; children, Mike (Pam) Muirhead, Tracy (Rocky) Mengel, Carrie (Keith) Parritt and Gail (Don) Pederson; grandchildren, Mike Muirhead, Jr., Brian Groth, Alyssa Groth, Zachary Johnson, Benjamin Parritt, Brittany (Tracy) Keck, Brooke Parritt, Elizabeth Pederson and Jenna Pederson; great-granddaughter, Aubree Kozick; and brother, Robert Muirhead. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Rosie Muirhead; and sister, Helen Bartalone.

More News

Dowagiac drops second consecutive Wolverine Conference match

High school football reaches midway point of the 2021 season

Louis Jay Mack, of Cassopolis

Barbara Lou Conrad, of Cassopolis

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

MGCF awards $121,182 in grants to Berrien, Cass counties

Berrien County

Berrien County reports lower COVID-19 cases in schools following mask mandate

Berrien County

Berrien County amends transportation funding requests

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man found guilty of drunk driving

Cass County

Underground Railroad Society of Cass County wins Michigan Humanities Council 2021 Outstanding Humanities Organization Award

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: Sept. 17-22

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: Sept. 13-20

Business

Boutique yoga, wellness studio opens in Edwardsburg

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department hosts educational event in recognition of Infant Mortality Awareness Month

Business

Apple Festival Grande Parade is back, looking for participants

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 995,910 cases, 20,700 deaths

Education

Parents protest masks at Niles Community Schools Board of Education meeting

Berrien County

CFCN hosting flu, COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Business

Under the Harvest Moon Festival to offer children’s activities

News

Niles man, 13-year-old passenger killed in Sodus Township crash

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Old Rugged Cross Church hosts church, museum dedication

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Elks hosting annual Guys and Dolls Golf Outing

News

New general surgeon seeing patients in Niles

Edwardsburg

Michigan Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall stops in Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg

PHOTO STORY: Edwardsburg Area Chamber of Commerce hosts fall festival

News

Niles man sentenced to probation for drunk driving

News

PHOTO STORY: Uptown Fright Fest a success

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles student crowned Miss Apple Festival 2021

News

Three injured in Howard Township crash