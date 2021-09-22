Kenneth Muirhead, of Dowagiac

Nov. 15, 1942 — Sept. 19, 2021

Kenneth Ray “Ken” Muirhead, of Dowagiac, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Clark Chapel and Cremation Services. A celebration of life gathering with hosted on Tuesday, Oct. 19, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the Dowagiac Moose Lodge 933, 54867 N M-51. Memorial contributions may be made to Caring Circle Hospice or the Dowagiac Moose Lodge 933. Those wishing to leave an online condolence for the family may do so at clarkch.com.

Ken was born Nov., 15, 1942, in Benton Harbor, to Jessie and Rosie (Matheny) Muirhead. He graduated from Benton Harbor High School in 1961. After high school, Ken proudly served his country in the United States Navy. On Oct. 26, 1984, he married the love of his life, Betty Brosnan. Ken was a hard-working man, he worked for Clark Equipment for 18 years where he was elected Union Stuart. He enjoyed sports and was an avid Notre Dame and St. Louis Cardinals fan. Ken was a longtime member of the Dowagiac Moose Lodge where he made many friendships. Most of all he loved his family, especially his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Ken is survived by his loving wife, Betty, Muirhead; children, Mike (Pam) Muirhead, Tracy (Rocky) Mengel, Carrie (Keith) Parritt and Gail (Don) Pederson; grandchildren, Mike Muirhead, Jr., Brian Groth, Alyssa Groth, Zachary Johnson, Benjamin Parritt, Brittany (Tracy) Keck, Brooke Parritt, Elizabeth Pederson and Jenna Pederson; great-granddaughter, Aubree Kozick; and brother, Robert Muirhead. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie and Rosie Muirhead; and sister, Helen Bartalone.