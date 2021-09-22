expand
September 23, 2021

Nancy Smith, of Cassopolis

By Submitted

Published 5:02 pm Wednesday, September 22, 2021

June 29, 1943 — Sept. 19, 2021

Nancy Lee Smith, 78, of Cassopolis, died peacefully at home, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

Her life began June 29, 1943, in Jackson, Michigan, the only child of Harry and Geneva Smith.

She married Michael John Mahoney July 8, 1995, in Chicago, Illinois.

Nancy will be greatly missed by family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Michael Mahoney, of Cassopolis; three children, Kathleen (Steve) Cisek, of LaGrange Park, Illinois, Colleen (William) Pabst, of Western Springs, Illinois, Timothy (Susan) Mahoney, of Carmel, Indiana; eight wonderful grandchildren, Margaret Pabst, William Pabst, Elizabeth Pabst, Jack Cisek, Luke Cisek, Michael Mahoney, Megan Mahoney, Patrick Mahoney; and six great cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Service on a date and a time to be announced.

The family prefers contributions be made in memory of Nancy to Cass County CASA, 120 North Broadway Street, Suite 215, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wagner Family Funerals Connelly Chapel, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

