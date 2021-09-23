Louis Jay Mack, of Cassopolis

Feb. 26, 1926 — Sept. 18, 2021

Louis Jay Mack, 95, of Cassopolis, died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.

His life began Feb. 26, 1926, in Coldwater, Michigan, the oldest of five children born to Lloyd and Louise Mack. He married Betty Louise Thrams June 8, 1946 in Coldwater, Michigan. After more than 75 years of marriage, she preceded him in death July 29, 2021.

Louis’ passion was his grandchildren, watching them grow, teaching them card games and family time. His hobbies included bird taxidermy, in which he raised several different breeds of birds. He also loved to garden and share the fruits of his labor. He was a master of making prank gadgets. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He would arrange multiple hunts in which many participated and enjoyed.

Louis worked numerous years at Star Mobile Homes, DeRose Industries, Bivouac Industries and Rolling Hills Hunting Preserve.

Louis is survived by three sons, Jerry (Karen) Mack, of Cassopolis, Dennis (Randi) Mack, of Cassopolis; Donnie (Kelly) Mack, of Vandalia; 10 grandchildren, Michael (Melissa) Mack, Philip (Sharon) Mack, Katie (Peter) Balkema, Michelle (David) Slavings, Ryan Ismay, Kevin (Julie) Mack, Kyle Mack, Heather (Brandon) Rigby, Jenna (Benjamin) Anderson, Billie Williamson; 18 great-grandchildren, Jessica Frucci, Taylor Baker, Victoria “Tori” (Josh) Walther, Caden Mack, Shelby Mack, Colin Mack, Emily Mack, Morgan Mack, Noah Balkema, Chelsea (Connor) Olkowski, Hunter Slavings, Emily Ismay, Kelsey Mack, Jake Mack, Anze Rigby, Ollie Rigby, Aaron Anderson, Seth Anderson, and another great grandchild on the way; one great great grandson, Rowan Olkowski and another on the way; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Gary Mack; one granddaughter, Tracy Baker; one sister, Shirley Heuer; and three brothers, Robert Mack, Charles Mack, and Lyle Mack.

Please join family and friends in a gathering Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. for a time of telling stories and sharing memories in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 N. Broadway St., Cassopolis. Following the gathering, Louis’ remains will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife in a graveside committal in Sherwood Cemetery in Sherwood, Michigan.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Louis be made to Cass County Medical Care Facility, 23770 Hospital Street, Cassopolis, Michigan 49031.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.