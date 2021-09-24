expand
September 25, 2021

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

By Debra Haight

Published 3:04 pm Friday, September 24, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — In Cass County Court Friday, a Cassopolis man was sentenced to probation for third offense drunk driving. If successful, his felony conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Jerome Lee Gillam, 42, of Cassopolis, pleaded guilty to third offense drunk driving and was sentenced to three years’ probation in the Adult Treatment Court, 30 days in jail with credit for three days served and $3,288 in fines, costs and restitution. The remaining jail term can be served at the end of the probation and may be suspended.

The incident occurred Feb. 28 on M-60 in Cassopolis when police stopped him and discovered him to be intoxicated. His blood alcohol level was found to be .14, nearly twice the legal limit.

Defense attorney Greg Feldman said Gillam has been doing well in Adult Treatment Court already and realizes what he needs to do to change his life.

“He realizes that some people can’t be around alcohol and that he has to find other ways to deal with stress,” he said.

In other sentencings:

Keegan Charles-Norman Craft, 20, of North Front Street in Dowagiac, pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic violence was sentenced to nine months’ probation, credit for 68 days served and $1,275 in fines and costs. The incident occurred April 23 in Dowagiac.

Daniel Duane Ditson, 25, of M-62 in Edwardsburg, pleaded guilty to possession of analogues and possession of meth and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation, credit for 55 days served and $2,306 in fines and costs. The analogue incident occurred Jan. 14 in Edwardsburg. The meth incident occurred June 16 near Niles.

