September 27, 2021

Bobcats. Bucks both 2-1 at Buchanan Quad

By Staff Report

Published 4:50 pm Monday, September 27, 2021

BUCHANAN — Host Buchanan and Brandywine were both 2-1 at the Buchanan Quad Saturday.

The Bucks defeated the Bobcats 17-25, 25-14 and 15-11, defeated Michigan Lutheran 25-21 and 25-10, but lost to St. Joseph 25-19 and 25-10.

The Bobcats, after falling to Buchanan, defeated Michigan Lutheran 25-13 and 25-18, as well as St. Joseph 25-23 and 25-23.

For the Bucks, Faith Carson had 21 kills, while Josie West had 13 kills and 14 digs. Carson also had four blocks. Riley Capron had a team-high 28 assists.

For the Bobcats, Kadence Brumitt had 31 kills and 19 digs. Kallie Solloway added 11 kills. Clara DePriest finished with 32 assists and 14 digs, while Ellie Knapp had 25 assists and 11 digs.
Buchanan (12-2) is back in action Monday as it travels to St. Joseph to take on Michigan Lutheran.

Brandywine (10-9-2) will return to action Saturday when it competes in the Bloomingdale Invitational.

