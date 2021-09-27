Dec. 30, 1934 — Sept. 22, 2021

Margaret was born on Dec. 30, 1934, to Clyde and Cal Corbit. As a young woman she was a factory worker at Per Packing as well as a member of the VFW Post #10704, both in Cassopolis. Not only was she a hard worker, she was a dedicated wife and mother to her three children, as well. Margaret was a wonderfully kind, proud and stubborn woman who was loved very much and will be missed terribly. Preceding her in death are her parents, Clyde and Cal Corbit, her two brothers, Robert and George Corbit; her two sisters, EllaMae Handley and Rita Corbit; and her daughter, Linda Franks. She is survived by her brother, Clyde Corbit; her sister, Georgeanne Temple; her two children, Susan (Verne) Biggs and Rick (Michelle) McIntyre. Also surviving are her six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and the family will celebrate Margaret McIntyre’s life at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.