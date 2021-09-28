expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2021

Noah Green and the Dowagiac soccer team blanked visiting Sturgis 7-0 Monday night. (Leader file photo)

Chieftains put it all together against Sturgis

By Scott Novak

Published 9:29 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

DOWAGIAC — As the state tournament looms in the not too distant future, it is time for the four-time defending Division 3 district champion Dowagiac soccer team to start peaking.

Veteran Chieftain Coach Mike Williams talked about how he needed his team to play a full match. He has been waiting for it to happen pretty much all season.

Monday night against Wolverine Conference foe Sturgis, Williams got what he wanted as the Chieftains dominated the visiting Trojans 7-0.

“We played a full 80 minutes as a team,” he said. “We need to continue this through the rest of the season. It was also good to have our full starting lineup in and a bench that kept up the pressure.”

Dowagiac, 3-3 in Wolverine Conference matches, raced out to a 5-0 halftime lead and never looked back.

Cole Weller picked up a pair of first-half goals, while Isaac Saavedra, Noah Green and Alexx Hernandez also found the back of the net. Chris Mosier picked up the lone assist in the opening 40 minutes of play.

Hernandez scored his second goal off an assist from Saavedra in the second half, while Mosier capped the scoring with a goal.

Dowagiac outshot Sturgis 23-7. Chieftain goalkeeper Alejandro Martinez had five saves.

Dowagiac returns to the pitch Wednesday as it heads to Otsego to take on the Bulldogs in a match scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

 

Plainwell at Edwardsburg

The host Eddies dropped a 7-1 decision Plainwell in a battle for first place in the Wolverine Conference.
Both teams came into the match with 4-0-1 records.

Bodi Wegner had the lone goal for Edwardsburg off an assist from Tye Vargo.

The Eddies are back in action Wednesday as they travel to Three Rivers for a conference match, which is slated to begin at 6 p.m.

More News

UPDATE: Wayne Township house fire, death investigation ongoing

Niles defeats South Bend Riley 5-3

Dowagiac goes 2-2 at Bridgman

Brandywine boys tennis edges Buchanan 5-3

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

UPDATE: Wayne Township house fire, death investigation ongoing

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair

Business

Working artisans to bring their crafts to Under the Harvest Moon

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies in house fire

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand

Business

Cassopolis woman opens vintage, antique store downtown

Brandywine Education

Tickets on sale for Brandywine Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Education

New tech students race marbles to raise money for essential workers