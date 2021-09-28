Dowagiac man dies in house fire

WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A Dowagiac man was killed in a house fire just outside of Dowagiac late Monday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire department and sheriff’s office were dispatched to the home in the 24000 block of Meade Street in Wayne Township at 11:15 a.m.

As the fire department was extinguishing the fire, the body of Robert Hilliard, 62, of Dowagiac, was found.

The case remains under investigation.

Assisting the Sheriff’s office were Wayne Township Fire Department, City of Dowagiac Fire Department, Decatur Fire Department, Pride Care Ambulance Service, and the Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit.