expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2021

Pictured are Daniel Wisniewski and Kevin McVearry, of Dabpak. Monday, the Niles City Council provided provisional approval to the business for medical marijuana growing, recreational marijuana growing, and recreational marijuana processing at 2190 Industrial Dr., Niles.

Marijuana grow, processing company granted provisional approval by Niles City Council

By Sarah Culton

Published 3:26 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

NILES — A new marijuana business hopes to be growing green in the city of Niles by spring of next year.

Monday evening, the Niles City Council granted provisional approval to Dabpak LLC for medical marijuana growing, recreational marijuana growing and recreational marijuana processing at 2190 Industrial Dr., Niles. Dabpak will take over the current Modineer building, which is moving to a new location within the city.

The motion passed 7-1, with council member Georgia Boggs voting no.

Following the vote, Dabpak representatives Kevin McVearry, CEO, and Daniel Wisniewski, COO, said they were excited for their business’ future in the city of Niles.

“It’s great,” McVearry said. “We are excited the community is approving us.”

The business representatives said they chose Niles to grow their business both for its location and the city’s welcoming position to marijuana companies.

“It’s a beautiful [city], and a natural fit,” Wisniewski said.

Dabpak is currently finalizing the lease on the space and hopes to be inside the building by January. If all goes to plan, they hope to begin growing by March of next year.

“We are working on everything right now to have all of our approvals in line before [we move in],” McVearry said. “That’s our next step right there.”

McVearry said he believes Dabpak will benefit the city by providing local jobs. In the business’ first phase, he estimates Dabpak will hire 10 to 12 employees. By the end of 2022, he hopes to employ between 40 to 50 individuals.

“We are a very employee-forward company with great wages,” McVearry said. “We actually have built into our business plan 2 percent of gross sales to go toward employee benefits.”

Until they can start getting employees in the building and marijuana plants growing, McVearry and Wisniewski said they were just happy to have received the city council’s provisional approval.

“We are really excited and ready to be here,” McVearry said.

Also Monday:

  • The council approved the property at 901 Howard St. to be capped for greenspace.
  • The council approved the application for a SHPO-CLG grant in the amount of $50,000 for repairs to the Chapin Mansion roof and authorized the mayor, the city administrator or the finance director to sign any necessary documents.
  • The council approved the purchase of a Bio Mass/Wood Exterior Boiler and related expenses not to exceed $29,000 to be charged to the Building Repairs-Street Department Fund.

More News

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,015,802 cases, 20,898 deaths

Notre Dame to play 2022 Shamrock Series game in Las Vegas

Terry Wagner Jr., of Niles

Roger Knepple

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 1,015,802 cases, 20,898 deaths

Business

Marijuana grow, processing company granted provisional approval by Niles City Council

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council takes action on blighted property

Dowagiac

UPDATE: Wayne Township house fire, death investigation ongoing

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair

Business

Working artisans to bring their crafts to Under the Harvest Moon

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies in house fire

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand