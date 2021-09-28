Michigan Works! to host Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair

BENTON HARBOR — Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren, along with the Berrien County Friend of the Court and other community partners, is excited to host the first Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair to southwest Michigan residents looking to clear bench warrants, clear criminal records, look for jobs and access other support services.

The resource fair will help individuals by bringing the Friend of Court, social service organizations, and workforce development experts together for a day of opportunities. The event will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at Michigan Works! in Benton Harbor, located at 499 W. Main St. There will also be a similar event on Thursday, Oct. 7 at the Niles Public Library from 1 to 6 p.m.

“While we have targeted services for individuals, this will also be a great event for the general public. We will have many vendors there that can be of assistance to you. Whether you’re looking for training, education, help with legal matters including expungement, or you just want to look for a new career, this event is for you,” said Melissa Stolfo, project manager for the Second Chance Program at Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren.

“We are excited to bring the first Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair to southwest Michigan and couldn’t have picked a better time for an event like this,” said Lisa Jardine, Friend of the Court director. “We would like individuals to know that they will not be arrested on site for appearing at the Amnesty Program, however, you must attend in person to discuss if you are eligible. This is a great opportunity for those who would like to clear their FOC Bench Warrant and seek support services designed to assist parents in caring for their families.”

Individuals who would like to participate are not required to register. Masks are required to attend. For more information or general questions, visit www.miworks.org/events or reach out to Melissa directly at (269) 215-4863, ext. 1189 or stolfom@miworks.org. People can also contact the Friend of the Court at (269) 983-7111 ext. 8432 or foc@berriencounty.org.