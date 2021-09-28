expand
September 28, 2021

Notre Dame to play 2022 Shamrock Series game in Las Vegas

By Submitted

Published 3:53 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The University of Notre Dame football team will be heading to Las Vegas for the 2022 Shamrock Series game against BYU. The Irish and Cougars are set to face off on Oct. 8 at Allegiant Stadium with the game set to be aired on NBC.

2022 Shamrock Series Notes:

  • 11th Shamrock Series game
  • First game took place in 2009
  • Eighth different venue: Allegiant Stadium, Lucas Oil Stadium, Yankee Stadium, FedEx Field, Fenway Park, Soldier Field, AT&T Stadium, Alamodome
  • First Notre Dame football game played in Nevada
  • The Irish are a perfect 10-0 in Shamrock Series games, with the most recent contest coming this past weekend at Soldier Field, a 41-13 win over No. 18/15 Wisconsin.
  • The game will be the ninth all-time meeting between Notre Dame and BYU. The Irish lead 6-2 in the series, with the most recent meeting occurring in 2013, a 23-13 Notre Dame win in South Bend.

 

