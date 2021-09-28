expand
Ad Spot

September 28, 2021

Working artisans to bring their crafts to Under the Harvest Moon

By Submitted

Published 11:05 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Working craft and artisans at the Under the Harvest Moon Festival in downtown Dowagiac will demonstrate fine wood burning, blacksmithing as well as knitting and crocheting.

Hosted by the Greater Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce, the fall festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, and brings together collectors of antique farm tractors, new farm implements, a marketplace of Michigan-grown produce, autumn mums and handmade products, music and dance, plus family activities throughout the day.

Vickie Phillipson, event chairman and program director of the chamber of commerce and Downtown Development Authority, said she is pleased to welcome two metalsmiths from St. Joe Valley Forgers, who will present blacksmith demonstrations. St. Joe Valley Forgers is one of 11 satellite groups of the Indiana Blacksmith Association.

“Festival goers will watch the artisans as they create objects from wrought iron or steel by forging metal, using tools to hammer, bend and cut the metal,” Phillipson said.

From Dowagiac, wood burning artist Larry Collins, who began drawing at the age of nine, will have pieces of his art for sale. At 22, Collins became interested in wood burning and has since incorporated many of these items into other art forms such as note cards, limited edition prints and screen printing, all of which are available at his studio, Art ‘Enah Suit on Front Street.

New this year, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June Nemeth, owner of Yarn on Front will host beginner’s knitting and crocheting lessons, in which participants will learn how to make a basic pair of finger-less mittens. One-hour classes will be hosted throughout the day, with the last class starting at 4 p.m.

Supplies will be provided by Yarn on Front.  Nemeth said participants should stop by the shop in the morning to register for a class later that day.  Nemeth and two of her employees will show participants how to make the mittens, which they can finish at home. Any time after that they can also stop by the shop for continued guidance, free of charge.

Under the Harvest Moon features music and dance with performances by The Pride, Green Dance Academy, Positively Dance and Miss Michele & Co., with a cardio drumming exhibition presented by Healthy Vibes of Sister Lakes.

The open-air market will feature more than 40 commercial vendors with new and vintage farm tractors also on display.

Festival-goers will enjoy mouth-watering barbeque pork, chicken and sausage presented by Earl’s BBQ and the Mexican foods of Tienda y Taqueria Del Rey, plus The Taste of Michigan Wine & Craft Brew on the patio of Wounded Minnow Saloon.

Hosted by the Chamber of Commerce, the fall event — which is celebrating its 10th year — has been underwritten by these corporate and in-kind sponsors: Corporate and in-kind sponsors of the festival include: Creative Vinyl Signs, Dowagiac Area History Museum, Dussel’s Farm Market, Forest Glen Assisted Living, Hale’s Hardware, J&H Oil Company, Leader Publications, Marion Magnolia Farms, Mennel Milling Co. of Michigan, Southwestern Michigan College Athletics, US Lumber Company, Williams A-1 Expert Tree Service and Wright Farms’ Market.

For a full schedule of activities, to register for commercial booth space or to make plans to put a farm tractor on display, visit DowagiacChamber.com, its Facebook page or call (269) 782-8212.

 

More News

UPDATE: Wayne Township house fire, death investigation ongoing

Niles defeats South Bend Riley 5-3

Dowagiac goes 2-2 at Bridgman

Brandywine boys tennis edges Buchanan 5-3

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

UPDATE: Wayne Township house fire, death investigation ongoing

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host Friend of the Court Amnesty Day, Expungement and Resource Fair

Business

Working artisans to bring their crafts to Under the Harvest Moon

Cass County

Dowagiac man dies in house fire

Berrien County

Blossomtime Festival to return

Cassopolis

PHOTO STORY: Cassopolis organization hosts inaugural Walk of Hope

Cass County

Dave Young to host revival conference at Volinia Baptist Church

News

Paddle auction to be hosted at Niles church Sept. 30

Berrien County

Local league to register voters on National Voter Registration Day

Dowagiac

DAR to host rededication

News

Niles Housing Commission moves to make improvements, stabilize funding into the future

Dowagiac

Dowagiac police investigating Saturday night shooting

Cass County

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department confirms COVID-19 associated death of a student in Van Buren County

Cass County

Cassopolis man gets probation for drunk driving

Cass County

South Bend man resentenced in 1997 Union murder case

Dowagiac

Army veteran talks his experience in Afghanistan

Business

Local farm markets ready for fall season

Business

Mason’s Pumpkins preparing for second-annual Harvest Festival

Dowagiac

DUS, teachers continue contract talks

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $40,000

Giving

Wolverine Pipeline, area organizations partner to lend veteran a helping hand

Business

Cassopolis woman opens vintage, antique store downtown

Brandywine Education

Tickets on sale for Brandywine Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Education

New tech students race marbles to raise money for essential workers