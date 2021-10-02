Chieftains drop sixth consecutive game

STURGIS — For the first time in school history, the Dowagiac football team has lost its first six games to open a season.

The Chieftains were shut out by host Sturgis 48-0 in a Wolverine Conference game Friday night. Dowagiac trailed 40-0 at halftime to the 2-4 Trojans.

The Chieftains were held to just 13 yards of total offense in the contest.

Johnnie Cole had one run for 26 yards, while Isiah Hill was 3-of-6 for 13 yards passing.

Jacob Thompson was a thorn in the side of the Chieftains all night as he scored three rushing touchdowns, threw for a touchdown and kicked four extra points.

Sturgis rushed for 176 yards and threw for 179 yards for a total of 355 yards of offense.

Brayan Paredes led the Chieftains’ defense with 7.5 tackles, while Andrew Hartman had 3.5 tackles.

Dowagiac, which hosts Benton Harbor for homecoming Friday night, had five turnovers in the contest.

Kickoff for the Chieftains game against the Tigers at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field is scheduled for 7 p.m.