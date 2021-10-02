expand
October 3, 2021

Daily Data: Saturday, Oct. 2

By Staff Report

Published 6:21 am Saturday, October 2, 2021

FOOTBALL

STURGIS 48, DOWAGIAC 0

At Sturgis

Dowagiac        0          0          0          0 – 0

Sturgis             14        26        8          0 – 48

S – Rasean O’Tey 50 pass from Taner Patrick (Jacob Thompson kick)

S – Thompson 6 run (Thompson kick)

S – Thompson 5 run (kick failed)

S – Brenden Myers 7 run (kick failed)

S – Thompson 4 run (Thompson kick)

S – O’Tey 11 pass from Thompson (Thompson kick)

S – Myers 35 run (kick failed)

S – Safety

Varsity records: Dowagiac 0-6, 0-6 Wolverine; Sturgis 2-4, 2-4 Wolverine

 

CENTREVILLE 28, CASSOPOLIS 0

At Cassopolis

Centreville       6          8          6          8 – 28

Cassopolis       0          0          0          0 – 0

CE – Cody Marshall 13 run (pass failed)

CE – Gavin Bunning 15 pass from Tyler Swanick (Mason Lemings run)

CE – Marshall 9 run (pass failed)

CE – Marshall 14 run (Lemings run)

Varsity records: Centreville 5-1, 4-0 Southwest 10; Cassopolis 4-2, 3-1 Southwest 10

 

PAW PAW 14, EDWARDSBURG 57

At Edwardsburg

Paw Paw              6          8          0          0 – 14

Edwardsburg   15        14        21        7 – 57

ED – Logan McColley 3 run (Jacob Walker run)

PP – Davis Zeyan 48 run (Sylvester Cullen kick)

ED – Isaiyah Swartz 25 run (Trevor Houseworth kick)

ED – Swartz 63 run (Houseworth kick)

PP – Cullen interception return (Troy Vandenberg pass from Matthew Hartman)

ED – Swartz 65 run (Houseworth kick)

ED – McColley 2 run (Houseworth kick)

ED – McColley 6 run (Houseworth kick)

ED – Mikey Prior 23 run (Houseworth kick)

ED – Brenden Seabolt 15 run (Houseworth kick)

Varsity records: Paw Paw 4-2, 3-2 Wolverine; Edwardsburg 6-0, 5-0 Wolverine

 

SOUTH HAVEN 24, BRANDYWINE 22

At South Haven

Brandywine     8          8          6          0 – 22

South Haven    8          0          8          8 – 24

BW – Ivory McCullough 8 run (Chase Valade pass from Brian Krueger)

SH – Trent Till 43 run (Till run)

BW – McCullough 2 run (Valade pass from Krueger)

SH – Till 10 yards (Till run)

BW – Michael Palmer 12 run (pass failed)

SH – Justin Frazier 33 run (Till run)

Varsity records: Brandywine 2-4, 0-1 BCS; South Haven 5-1, 2-0 BCS

 

PLAINWELL 14, NILES 2

At Niles

Plainwell         0          8          6          0 – 14

Niles                 0          0          0          2 – 2

PL – Daeshawn Dixon-Schumacker 10 run (Dixon-Schumaker run)

PL – Landon Dixon-Schumacker 19 pass from Ryan Koob (run failed)

N – Safety

Varsity records: Plainwell 5-1, 4-1 Wolverine; Niles 3-3, 1-3 Wolverine

 

BERRIEN SPRINGS 48, BUCHANAN 12

At Berrien Springs

Buchanan        0          0          6          6 – 12

Berrien            14        13        6          15 – 48

BS – Jamal Hailey 55 run (Rueben Pedrosa kick)

BS – James York 87 pass from Tyler Ewalt (Garrett Brewer kick)

BS – Hailey 7 run (Pedroza kick)

BS – CJ Gordon 23 pass interception return (kick blocked)

BS – Hailey 33 run (run failed)

BU – Connor LeGault 1 run (kick blocked)

BS – Junyoung Chung 83 run (York pass from Ewalt)

BU – Patrick Lavery 6 run (kick failed)

BS – York 60 pass from Brewer (Pedrosa kick)

Varsity records: Buchanan 2-4, 0-2 BCS; Berrien Springs 6-0, 1-0 BCS

