Daily Data, Sunday, Oct. 3
VOLLEYBALL
Bronson Invitational
At Bronson
Niles Match Scores
Niles d. Watervliet 24-26, 26-18, 15-5
Niles d. Bronson 25-22, 19-25, 15-11
Battle Creek Lakeview d. Niles 20-25, 25-20, 15-7
Niles d. Onsted 25-19, 25-13
Niles d. Lakeview 25-16, 25-16
Individual Statistics
Leading scorers
Anna Johnson 35 points, 5 aces; Emma Beckman 30 points, 5 aces; Kailyn Miller 25 points, 2 aces; Amelia Florkowski 18 points, 4 aces; Cadence Knight 16 points, 2 aces; Jillian Bruckner 10 points, 2 aces; Marika Ruppart 6 points, 1 ace
Kills
Ruppart 51, Bruckner 40, Beckman 20, Amara Palmer 18, Chloie Alkire 12, Samarah Custard 3, Bree Lake 2, Brynn Lake 1, Johnson 1
Blocks
Ruppart 8, Bruckner 8, Beckman 6, Palmer 3, Alkire 3, Bree Lake 1, Brynn Lake 1
Digs
Knight 71, Beckman 38, Miller 30, Florkowski 27, Johnson 21, Alkire 20, Palmer 6, Bruckner 5, Ruppart 2
Assists
Beckman 65, Johnson 50
Varsity record: Niles 37-8
Bloomingdale Bash
At Bloomingdale
Brandywine Match Scores
Brandywine d. Allegan 25-17, 25-13
Brandywine d. Zion Christian 25-16, 25-17
Brandywine d. Fennville 25-11, 25-8
Brandywine d. Fennville 25-13, 25-12
Brandywine d. Bloomingdale 25-8, 25-14
Brandywine d. Michigan Lutheran 20-25, 25-10, 25-7
Individual Statistics
Aces
Clara DePriest 14, Haley Scott 10, Hope Typer 10
Digs
Olivia Laurita 40, Clara DePriest 37, Ellie Knapp 26, Kadence Brumitt 24, Typer 21, Scott 17
Blocks
Scott 7, Brumitt 6, DePriest 5, Knapp 5
Assists
DePriest 72, Knapp 44
Kills
Brumitt 62, Tressa Hullinger 19, Scott 19, Kallie Solloway 16, DePriest 12
Varsity record: Brandywine 16-9-2
Dunes Invitational
At New Prairie, Ind.
Buchanan Match Scores
Buchanan d. Boone Grove 25-21, 25-14
Mishawaka d. Buchanan 24-26, 25-15, 17-15
Buchanan d. Glenn 25-21, 16-25, 15-11
Buchanan d. South Central 25-19, 25-23
Individual Statistics
Kills
Josie West 25, Faith Carson 25, Lauren Strefling 9, Chloe Aalfs 6
Digs
Hailey Jonatzke 15, Alea Fisher 14, West 12
Aces
Strefling 8, Alyvia Hickok 7, West 5
Solo Blocks
Faith Carson 7
Assisted Blocks
Faith Carson 9, Alyssa Carson 6, West 5
Assists
Hickok 47, Riley Capron 30
Varsity record: Buchanan 16-7
CROSS COUNTRY
Lansing CC Invitational
At Lansing
Women’s Team Scores
Oakland Community College 36, Lansing Community College 64, Cleveland State 75, Calvin College 143, Grand Rapids Community College 182, Hope College 197, Siena Heights 214, Ferris State 221, Lourdes 233, St. Clair County Community College 254, Cleary 300, Olivet 328, Southwestern Michigan College 343, Adrian 361, Alma 374, Mott Community College 455, Kellogg Community College 497
Overall Winner
Haley Ellis, Lansing CC – 19:08
SMC Finishers
- Ava Hart 20:29, 64. Bailee Shambaugh 21:44, 81. Raegan Del Guanto 22:51, 110. Tionga Kamagna 23:26, 119. Coralynn Hellenthal 23:57, 135. Vanessa Crisenbery 25:05, 164. Abby Lee 30:03
Men’s Team Scores
Grand Rapids Community College 104, Lansing Community College 112, Calvin 115, St. Clair County Community College 120, Hillsdale 141, Siena Heights 190, Adrian 201, Olivet 241, Cleary 244, Oakland Community College 258, Lourdes 259, Ferris State 278, Alma 281, Southwestern Michigan College 332, Kellogg Community College 421, Mott Community College 430, Rochester 454, Alpena Community College 472, Concordia 484, Kirtland Community College 559, Muskegon Community College 560, Wayne County Community College 671
Overall Winner
Trestin Mancillas-Finnerty, Unattached – 26:16
SMC Finishers
- Ethan Saylor 28:36, 75. Alex Blanton 29:39, 76, Alec Saylor 29:40, 84. Robert Ward 29:56, 123. Thomas Lorenz 31:44, 152. Gavin Smith 34:31, 155. Sam Loomis 34:49, 172. Ben Gillesby 38:03, 178. Nehemiah Adams 41:41
Berrien County Meet
At Bridgman
Boys Team Scores
Berrien Springs 55, St. Joseph 64, Coloma 80, Lakeshore 115, Bridgman 132, Watervliet 135, Lake Michigan Catholic 155, River Valley 160, Brandywine 250
Overall Winner
Race Bettich, Lakeshore – 15:46
Brandywine finishers
- Micah Colby 20:27, 63. Robert Hartz 20:41, 65. Jacob Sherrick 21:00, 84. Ethan Ohara 23:07, 87. Mason Young 23:32, 92. Jacob Rydwelski 24:47
Buchanan Finishers
- Walker Barz 17:49, 43. Coy Weinberg 19:44
Niles Finishers
- Logan Ritchie 20:27, 70. Miguel Vazguez 21:21
Girls Team Scores
St. Joseph 23, Lakeshore 76, Bridgman 114, Niles 116, Buchanan 126, Coloma 157, Lake Michigan Catholic 170, Berrien Springs 231, River Valley 252, New Buffalo 252, Watervliet 263
Overall Winner
Elena Figueroa, St. Joseph – 18:55
Niles Finishers
- Kierstyn Thompson 21:04, 20. Aubrey Jackson 21:36, 23. Eva Shepherd 21:45, 32. Kylie Conn 22:46, 38. Cassandra Shortman 23:16, 44. Meg Crites 23:28, 76. Carsyn Franz 26:07, 101. Kamryn Patterson 29:22, 109. Janelle Watts 31:20
Buchanan Finishers
- Madeline Young 20:29, 14. Emma Miller 21:19, 19. Eleanor Young 21:36, 53. Joy Kaltenbach 24:01, 55. Alyvia Baker 24:07, 56. Sadie Holloway 24:11, 60. Saleen Brennan 24:21, 68. Sydney Greaves 25:17, 77. Catelyn Ailes 26:10, 79. Isabelle Bryans 26:18, 90. Madison Mix 27:47, 103. Jenna French 29:33
Brandywine Finishers
- Allison Lauri 21:28, 94. Lexi Troup 28:03, 99. Madison Ward 28:50, 102. Monse Avina 29:30
Otsego Invitational
At Otsego
Boys D3/4 Combined Team Scores
Kalamazoo Christian 34, Gobles 52. Battle Creek St. Philip 62, Lawrence 99, Kalamazoo Hackett 104
Overall Winners
Nile Devers, Gobles – 16:36
Cassopolis Finishers
- Jaren Waldschmidt 21:08, 41. Galen Stahl 23:39