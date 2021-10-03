Roundup: Brandywine wins Bloomingdale Invitational, Bucks 3-1 at Dunes inviete

BLOOMINGDALE — The Brandywine volleyball team captured the Bloomingdale Invitational championship Saturday.

The Bobcats defeated Allegan 25-17 and 25-13, defeated Zion Christian 25-16 and 25-17, defeated and defeated Fennville 25-13 and 25-12 in pool play.

In the quarterfinals, Brandywine (16-9-2) again faced Fennville, winning 25-13 and 25-12 to advance to the semifinals where it beat the host Cardinals 25-8 and 25-14.

In the championship match, the Bobcats need three set to defeat Michigan Lutheran 20-25, 25-10 and 25-7.

Kadence Brummitt had a big day at the net with 62 kills and six blocks. She also had 24 digs. Haley Scott finished with 19 kills, 17 digs, seven blocks and 10 aces. Tressa Hullinger finished with 19 kills and Kallie Solloway 16.

Clara DePriest had 12 kills, 14 aces, 37 digs, 72 assists and five blocks. Ellie Knapp added 26 digs, five blocks and 44 assists to the Brandywine totals.

Dunes Invitational

Buchanan went 3-1 on the day at the Dunes Invitational in New Prairie, Indiana.

The Bucks (16-7) defeated Boone Grove 25-21 and 25-14, defeated Glenn 25-21, 16-25 and 15-11 and South Central 25-19 and 25-23.

Buchanan was defeated by Mishawaka 24-26, 25-15 17-15.

Josie West and Faith Carson both finished with 25 kills. West also had 12 digs, while Carson had 16 blocks. Hailey Jonatzke led the team with 15 digs followed by Alea Fisher with 14. Alyvia Hickok finished the day with 47 assists and seven aces. Lauren Strefling led the Bucks with eight aces to go along with nine kills.