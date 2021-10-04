United Federal Credit Union names director of loss prevention, assets recovery

NILES — United Federal Credit Union has promoted Evan McCullough to the position of director of loss prevention and assets recovery and will be based in Niles.

McCullough has been with United for more than eight years. He began his tenure with the credit union as a member service advisor. Most recently, he was the special assets manager. In that position, McCullough was responsible for mitigating losses to the credit union’s assets.

In his new role with United, McCullough will provide vision, leadership and coaching to United’s foreclosure, fraud, bankruptcy, repossession, collections and loss mitigation and recovery teams. He will also manage a portfolio of assigned commercial loans, and will be responsible for monitoring and analyzing economic trends.

McCullough holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Ferris State University. He also looks forward to continue supporting United’s community impact efforts with organizations such as the United Way of southwest Michigan, and other local nonprofit groups.